I-95 Morning Show hosts hand out Valentine’s Day treats from the ‘COVID Cupids’

Jason and Cori delivered flowers and chocolate to three lucky listeners Friday morning.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Cori Skall and Jason Stewart from the I-95 radio morning show are spreading some love this Valentine’s Day weekend.

The “Covid Cupid” duo delivered flowers and chocolate to three lucky listeners Friday morning.

Skall says she and Stewart haven’t been able to work together in studio since the pandemic began.

“Everybody wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s a positive thing, but how can we do it within the confines of not having people come to our station and pick up prizes?” said Skall.

“Spread a little cheer this time of year and just do something silly and have fun with it, and that’s what we really wanted to do,” said Stewart.

Heidi was the first recipient of the treats.

She’s a medical assistant and said she was in complete shock when she found out she won.

