Heart-shaped art brings love, hope to virus-ravaged spots

Donald Verger creates intricate hearts made from vibrant sea glass, and he’s donating thousands of photos of them to schools and hospitals to help lift spirits
(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - A Maine artist puts heart into art that he’s donating during the pandemic.

Donald Verger creates intricate hearts made from vibrant sea glass, and he’s donating thousands of photos of them to schools and hospitals to help lift spirits.

Across the country, many artists find themselves struggling during the pandemic, but they’re also finding creative ways to give back.

Verger says he considers his a small but colorful contribution to bringing a smile to people’s faces, and a measure of peace and calm.

