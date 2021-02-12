Advertisement

Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville

police lights
police lights(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An officer-involved shooting in Waterville is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Waterville Police say they responded to a hotel parking lot on Upper Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically and threatening people.

Officers located the man, but before they could talk to him, he charged at a police officer with a knife and ran across Main Street and up the north bound exit ramp of I-95 and onto the interstate.

He was later found sitting on a guardrail still holding the knife.

Attempts to persuade him to surrender were unsuccessful, according to police.

There was an armed confrontation, resulting in 32-year-old Eric Porter of Hartland being fatally shot by police.

As standard with officer involved in the shooting the police officer has been place on administrative leave.

