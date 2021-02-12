Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An officer-involved shooting in Waterville is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Waterville Police say they responded to a hotel parking lot on Upper Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically and threatening people.

Officers located the man, but before they could talk to him, he charged at a police officer with a knife and ran across Main Street and up the north bound exit ramp of I-95 and onto the interstate.

He was later found sitting on a guardrail still holding the knife.

Attempts to persuade him to surrender were unsuccessful, according to police.

There was an armed confrontation, resulting in 32-year-old Eric Porter of Hartland being fatally shot by police.

As standard with officer involved in the shooting the police officer has been place on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.