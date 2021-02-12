Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off completely free by Dead River Company.

It’s part of a state wide collaboration of different oil companies to spread the love this Valentine’s weekend.

“So this is the Fuel your Love event. So we’re going around the local area and we’re just topping people’s tanks off, trying to help out the communities. I love giving back to the community right now, this really does mean a lot to me personally,” said Aaron Saucier from the Dead River Company.

This year’s event has an even more significant impact amid the pandemic.

“Really this is the first year in this environment. I mean it’s challenging for everybody right now so for Dead River to be able to give back to the community right now with everything going on with the pandemic, it means a lot,” said Saucier.

They let the drivers pick who would be the lucky winners.

“Our drivers are out in the communities a lot so they gave us a list of hey these people could it. I’ve had good conversations with these people. So we just kind of got a pool of it and we picked randomly from that pool of who our employees wanted to give back to,” said Saucier.

Shay Braley of Bangor was one of those lucky winners.

“I got a call the other day and I was pretty surprised. I said I could cry, a full tank is a lot of oil and I think it will probably get us through the rest of the winter. It means a lot, my husband and I don’t play the lottery or anything so to win something was kind of cool,” said Braley.

“I got to imagine it means a lot, we just came from one where they were almost completely empty so that’s got to be a nice little surprise. It’s the coldest it’s been, the winter started off a little mild and now we’re really getting into some cold weather so I imagine people are happy to see us. I just want to give back to people so whatever that means to them I hope they have a good experience and just enjoy seeing us pull up and put a smile on their face for Valentines Day. That’s all I really hope to get out of it,” said Saucier.

