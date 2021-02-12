Advertisement

“Free Fishing License Week” in Maine begins on Saturday

Earlier this week Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order to create a “Free Fishing License Week.”
Maine IFW holding free ice fishing license week starting Saturday
Maine IFW holding free ice fishing license week starting Saturday
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WABI) -

Mainers who want to fish the states waters can do so for free starting tomorrow.

Earlier this week Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order to create a “Free Fishing License Week.”

Folks who register online will have a free license to fish from Saturday the 13th until Sunday, February 21st.

Since the pandemic began, Governor Mills, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife have strongly encouraged Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.

”This free fishing license week is designed to remove one of those small barriers to getting outside, but really encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, enjoy the Maine waters, and ice fishing is just a wonderful way to spend some time with family or friends,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Governor Mills says, “Exploring the great outdoors in Maine is a healthy and safe way to spend time during the pandemic.”

For more information on registering for a free fishing license, please visit the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers
This idea was started last April
Waterville Creates will be distributing art kits for area kids
It will take place February 15th through the 19th.
Challenger Learning Center to hold virtual camps during students February break