“Free Fishing License Week” in Maine begins on Saturday

MAINE (WABI) -

Mainers who want to fish the states waters can do so for free starting tomorrow.

Earlier this week Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order to create a “Free Fishing License Week.”

Folks who register online will have a free license to fish from Saturday the 13th until Sunday, February 21st.

Since the pandemic began, Governor Mills, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife have strongly encouraged Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.

”This free fishing license week is designed to remove one of those small barriers to getting outside, but really encourage people to enjoy the outdoors, enjoy the Maine waters, and ice fishing is just a wonderful way to spend some time with family or friends,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Governor Mills says, “Exploring the great outdoors in Maine is a healthy and safe way to spend time during the pandemic.”

For more information on registering for a free fishing license, please visit the Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website.

