Advertisement

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley blasts Trump for Capitol riots

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this...
Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, is shown with then-President Donald Trump in this 2018 photo. She criticized Trump in a recently published interview.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former member of the Trump administration is directly criticizing her ex-boss for the capitol riots.

Nikki Haley was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

In a wide-ranging Politico story published Friday, Haley condemned former President Donald Trump for his role in the riots.

She told Politico that Trump “let us down” and “we shouldn’t have followed him and we shouldn’t have listened to him.”

She also said that she had to turn away from the president’s speech that day and feared that it would cause bad things to happen.

She compared the violence on Jan. 6 violence to the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

But Haley said trying to impeach Trump was a “waste of time.”

Asked how he will be held accountable, she believed that he would be isolated. His business would suffer and his political viability would be lost.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.
Clinton man will serve 30 years for 2019 murder of fiancée
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance
Valentine's Day decorations are seen on the White House lawn on Friday.
Bidens view Valentine’s Day decorations on White House lawn