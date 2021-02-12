’For the Love of Tammy’ Local musician holding free online concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Bangor musician is holding a free online concert on Saturday to help his friend battling ALS.

RIff Johnson will be performing ‘For the Love of Tammy.’

We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with ALS.

Johnson says Michaels is constantly fundraising for the ALS Foundation, so he wanted to do something special for her.

Musician Riff Johnson, said, ”I thought it’d be nice for us to just do a little benefit to help them with whatever the things that they need to make it easier for them.”

Tammy Michaels, said, “It’s amazing the things that people are doing to reach out and Riff has a great voice!”

The show is Saturday night at seven.

Anyone is welcome to enjoy the concert on her Facebook page, Tamurai’s Adventure.

