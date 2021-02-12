Clinton man will serve 30 years for 2019 murder of fiancée

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.

She was found shot to death in the couple’s home.

Dill told authorities he drank a case of beer and took eight valium on the night of the shooting and had no memory of what happened.

This story will be updated later today.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.