Challenger Learning Center to hold virtual camps during students February break

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a great way for students to spend their February vacation.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is holding virtual camps February 15th through the 19th.

Campers will receive by mail all the materials needed for the activities and experiments.

They will connect with students an hour a day and perform at least two hands-on experiments during that time.

They will also celebrate the Mars Rover landing next Thursday, February 18th.

“Usually, our campers come from the Greater Bangor area. Now we’re actually connecting with students outside of Bangor. So, how neat that we go from, ‘we can’t meet in person,’ to, ‘wow, we’re connecting with students we would not normally have’. That is powerful, and that really kind of meets the mission of what Challenger wants to do. We want to inspire students to learn about STEM and STEM careers,” said Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard.

While the February vacation camp is full, they’re planning another one for April vacation.

You can visit astronaut.org and sign up for their email list for the latest updates.

