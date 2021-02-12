Advertisement

Challenger Learning Center to hold virtual camps during students February break

It will take place February 15th through the 19th.
It will take place February 15th through the 19th.
It will take place February 15th through the 19th.(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a great way for students to spend their February vacation.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is holding virtual camps February 15th through the 19th.

Campers will receive by mail all the materials needed for the activities and experiments.

They will connect with students an hour a day and perform at least two hands-on experiments during that time.

They will also celebrate the Mars Rover landing next Thursday, February 18th.

“Usually, our campers come from the Greater Bangor area. Now we’re actually connecting with students outside of Bangor. So, how neat that we go from, ‘we can’t meet in person,’ to, ‘wow, we’re connecting with students we would not normally have’. That is powerful, and that really kind of meets the mission of what Challenger wants to do. We want to inspire students to learn about STEM and STEM careers,” said Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard.

While the February vacation camp is full, they’re planning another one for April vacation.

You can visit astronaut.org and sign up for their email list for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers
This idea was started last April
Waterville Creates will be distributing art kits for area kids
Maine IFW holding free ice fishing license week starting Saturday
“Free Fishing License Week” in Maine begins on Saturday