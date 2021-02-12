Advertisement

All counties now designated ‘green’ after dramatic drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic. All counties are now green.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

All counties are now green.

Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York Counties have moved from yellow back to a green status.

Education officials say those counties have seen a dramatic drop in new case rates and positivity rates for the past two weeks.

All counties were last in the ‘green’ designation during the week of October 16th.

The next education department update will be on Friday, February 26.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
Most Americans will be vaccine eligible in April
Abraham Yomtoob, 84, died of COVID-19 in January. His belonging were taken from his hospital...
Belongings of dead COVID-19 patient taken from his Calif. hospital room