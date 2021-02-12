Air travelers to Canada to isolate at hotels starting Feb 22

TORONTO (AP) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says air travelers to Canada will quarantine in a hotel starting on Feb. 22 to await the result of a coronavirus test.

It’s part of stricter restrictions on air travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants.

He earlier said hotel stays will be at the travelers’ own expense.

Officials are expected to release more details later about the measures, which could especially affect Canadian “snowbirds” who winter abroad and return home in the spring.

Trudeau said Friday it could take up to three days for test results to be available.

Travelers would then isolate at home or elsewhere if the test is negative.

