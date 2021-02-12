2 people are dead in Turner ‘incident,’ including Lewiston teacher, according to superintendent

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an “incident” in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.

Maine State Police are not providing any details.

State police were called to a home on Knight Farm Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

The State Police Mobile Crime Unit arrived later in the morning.

Police would not release any other information, only saying it was an active and ongoing investigation.

