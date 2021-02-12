Advertisement

2 people are dead in Turner ‘incident,’ including Lewiston teacher, according to superintendent

Maine State Police say they are part of an active and ongoing investigation.
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an “incident” in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.

Maine State Police are not providing any details.

State police were called to a home on Knight Farm Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

The State Police Mobile Crime Unit arrived later in the morning.

Police would not release any other information, only saying it was an active and ongoing investigation.

