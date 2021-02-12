Advertisement

2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said.

The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

A preliminary state police report did not specify the road conditions at the time of the crash, but Ricky Castro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, said the area received periodic lake effect snowfall on Thursday.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the Hyundai Veloster and a 22-year-old female passenger were killed, while a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. All were from Chicago.

Authorities have not released the names of the two who died.

The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin. The driver survived that crash and has said he feels thankful to be alive after this truck fell onto the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee-area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry ‘fight,’ too
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said T.J. Ducklo had been suspended.
White House briefing: Staffer who threatened reporter suspended