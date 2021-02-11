Wreaths Across America kicks off 2021 national tour

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Wreaths Across America, based in Columbia Falls, is preparing for its 2021 national tour.

It’s part of their Mobile Education Exhibit that hits the road this month.

The tour aims to bring the local community together to honor veterans and educate the public.

The mobile exhibit offers interactive programs, short films, and an opportunity to share stories with local veterans.

“We’re remembering our fallen vets, we’re honoring the men and women that get up every day and then the teaching part that’s talking to the young people out there right now and letting them know the sacrifices these people make for this country,” said ambassador and driver Stefan Brann.

The tour kicks off in Maine and makes its way southwest to Texas.

All the public tours are free and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

