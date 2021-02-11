Advertisement

UMaine football releases 2021 fall schedule

Tentative until approved play by school system
UMaine football releases 2021 fall schedule
UMaine football releases 2021 fall schedule
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

2021 Maine Football Fall Schedule

Date Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 4Delaware*

Saturday, Sept. 11at James Madison*

Saturday, Sept. 18Merrimack

Saturday, Sept. 25at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 9Elon*

Saturday, Oct. 16William & Mary*

Saturday, Oct. 23at UAlbany*

Saturday, Oct. 30at Rhode Island*

Saturday, Nov. 6Stony Brook*

Saturday, Nov. 13at UMass

Saturday, Nov. 20at New Hampshire*

*CAA Games

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff

Latest News

Foxcroft boys snap Dexter's 27-game regular season winning streak
Foxcroft boys snap Dexter’s 27-game regular season winning streak
HERMON OUTDOOR SPORTS OFFERING
Hermon offering outdoor sports options free for students
Hockey East sets tournament structure, new seeding system
Hockey East sets tournament structure, new seeding system
UMaine Millan earns America East player of the week for sixth time this season
Millan named semifinalist for Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year