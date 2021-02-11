UMaine football releases 2021 fall schedule
Tentative until approved play by school system
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -
2021 Maine Football Fall Schedule
Date Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 4Delaware*
Saturday, Sept. 11at James Madison*
Saturday, Sept. 18Merrimack
Saturday, Sept. 25at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 9Elon*
Saturday, Oct. 16William & Mary*
Saturday, Oct. 23at UAlbany*
Saturday, Oct. 30at Rhode Island*
Saturday, Nov. 6Stony Brook*
Saturday, Nov. 13at UMass
Saturday, Nov. 20at New Hampshire*
*CAA Games
