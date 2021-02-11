UMaine faculty highlight community and cooperation in State of the University Address

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias held the annual state of the university address this morning.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy highlighted the theme of cooperation and synergy over the last year.

She and several other members of the faculty and student body spoke about surviving the pandemic, renewed energy for racial justice, and a focus on the environment.

Ferrini-Mundy announced a president’s commission on excellence and equity to develop a vision for the future of the University of Maine.

”I am humbled by what we have accomplished this year, and at the same time, I am more hopeful than ever about what the future holds for the University of Maine and the University of Maine at Machias,” said Ferrini-Mundy.

“We depopulated campus on an emergency basis, we re-populated campus, and we’re currently maintaining one of the safest, I’ll call it bubbles, in the state of Maine,” said Training and Development Manager Bob Norman.

Ferrini-Mundy says they expect the integration of UMaine at Machias as a regional campus to be in place by fall.

The faculty say they remain committed to keeping students engaged safely as they navigate new challenges.

