Together Place holding annual ‘Creative Writing Contest’

The creative writing contest is the 16th annual for the Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center on 2nd Street.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center in Bangor is holding its 16th annual Creative Writing Contest.

It’s open to any adult in Maine in mental health or substance use recovery. Entries can be anything from an original essay, short story, or poetry. There are cash prizes for first, second, and third place, but for the contestants, the writing contest is about more than winning prizes.

“We’ve had people who have participated every year, and they’ve joined our groups.” said Sean Faircloth, Executive Director at Maine Mental Health Connections. “They get to become friends with other people in recovery, working on their writing and working on their recoveries. So it provides some fellowship to help people sustain their recovery.”

Together place is also holding a virtual meeting March 2nd to discuss a revitalization project of the neighborhoods of 1st, 2nd and 3rd streets.

For more information on that and the creative writing contest, visit togetherplace.org.

