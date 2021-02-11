Shuttered Maine mill is close to getting first new tenant

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - A startup company plans to lease part of a former paper mill in northern Maine for a facility that converts wood into a product used by farmers.

The Portland company, Standard Biocarbon Corp., intends to perform the work at the former Great Northern Paper mill in East Millinocket.

The Bangor Daily News reports the company signed a letter of intent with East Millinocket Industrials to occupy some 25,000 square feet of the former mill.

The mill was a major employer in northern Maine that closed in 2014.

Standard Biocarbon would be the first new tenant to move into the site.

