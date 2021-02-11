Advertisement

Rep. Tom Emmer gets stuck upside down during virtual committee meeting

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Tom Emmer was caught in a humorous technical glitch.

The Minnesota Republican’s face was stuck upside down on his monitor during a House Financial Services meeting.

When someone told him about his awkward positioning, Emmer said he didn’t know how to fix it.

Colleagues took friendly swipes at Emmer while the error was being addressed.

Rep. Maxine Waters went so far as to ask him if he was okay.

Emmer did manage to right his image eventually.

A similar glitch happened to a Texas attorney during a virtual court hearing.

He was unable to change his image from being a talking cat.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff

Latest News

Head of Northern Light Health answers questions about the new COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington....
Police beg for help, senators flee in Trump trial video
In this combination photo, Charisma Carpenter, from left, attends the 6th annual Thirst Gala on...
Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Brady-Brate trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade