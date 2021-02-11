Advertisement

Red Barn restaurant owner opening second location to provide jobs for employees

Red Barn prepares to open new location
Red Barn prepares to open new location(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is preparing to open a new location on State Street.

It will be takeout only and feature a limited menu of just chicken and fries.

Owner Laura Benedict closed the original Red Barn in November as COVID cases grew and running a full size restaurant became difficult.

She helped her staff find temporary employment elsewhere, but some of those jobs ended earlier than expected.

The new location will provide part-time work for around a dozen of her employees.

”We’re going to open this we’re going to get my people back to work. I have got to get my people back to work. That is my primary concern. Hopefully this will take off for a few days a week. I don’t have any specifics because I don’t know. It’s just Red Barn chicken and I’m really excited.”

After upgrading the kitchen equipment and getting a new red color scheme, the state street location will open on March 1st.

The Riverside Drive location is planned to reopen in April.

