Red Barn restaurant owner opening second location to provide jobs for employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is preparing to open a new location on State Street.

It will be takeout only and feature a limited menu of just chicken and fries.

Owner Laura Benedict closed the original Red Barn in November as COVID cases grew and running a full size restaurant became difficult.

She helped her staff find temporary employment elsewhere, but some of those jobs ended earlier than expected.

The new location will provide part-time work for around a dozen of her employees.

”We’re going to open this we’re going to get my people back to work. I have got to get my people back to work. That is my primary concern. Hopefully this will take off for a few days a week. I don’t have any specifics because I don’t know. It’s just Red Barn chicken and I’m really excited.”

After upgrading the kitchen equipment and getting a new red color scheme, the state street location will open on March 1st.

The Riverside Drive location is planned to reopen in April.

