Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine

The virus was initially discovered in the United Kingdom.
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
By WABI News Desk and Courtney Cortright
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health joined TV5 on Wednesday to talk to Mainers about the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.

The Maine CDC announced Wednesday that a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been detected in Franklin County.

It has now been detected in 34 other states.

Doctor James Jarvis says it was just a matter of time before the United Kingdom variant was discovered in Maine.

Jarvis said we do need to be concerned as this variant spreads easily from person to person, however, that does not mean it causes more severe sickness.

Jarvis said now is not the time to let our guards down.

Jarvis said, ”We were beginning to celebrate the fact that the number of hospitalizations in the state of Maine has dropped precipitously, and we should still be happy about that. But this, then, just brings that fear to us that we will see yet another spike in cases. We do not want this particular variant to become the dominant strain here in Maine.”

Jarvis says it looks like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be effective against this variant.

When it’s your turn to get vaccinated, Jarvis encourages you to do so.

He asks Mainers to continue to wear masks, wash their hands, and keep their distance.

