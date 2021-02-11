Advertisement

New customers keeping Hermon Mountain going

The owners recently made the announcement that they won’t have tubing this winter.
New customers hitting the slopes.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The owners of Hermon Mountain recently made the announcement that they won’t have tubing this winter.

A decision they wish they didn’t have to make.

Even with that loss of revenue...

They are doing ok..

No tubing this year at Hermon Mountain.

“As we got closer to being able to open and we realized that our tubing is done in groups and the corona situation you can’t do groups and you can’t mix people,” explained owner Bill Whitcomb,

At one point he and his family considered not opening at all this winter..

“The big mountains told us, you know the little guys, hey we were swamped in our golf courses this year,” he said. “We are going to have people come so you need to try it. Are we setting records? No, but are we surviving, absolutely.”

Whitcomb attributes much of their success to new customers.

“I can tell you this year there have been a lot of new skiers and new snowboarders,” said Whitcomb. “Which excites us because that’s new people coming in. I realize there’s a lot of inside sports that people were doing that they can’t and they are going to go back to that. But also opened it up to a lot of people that are skiing and probably never would’ve . So, I’m pretty excited about the new people in it.”

“I love having all these people coming out and enjoying they never really got to experience before,” said instructor Jackson Cole. “And a lot of my parents friends who might be a lot older are experiencing it too which is great. A lot of people that age have a hard time getting something extreme like this, but with some help it’s really good for them to get out and see something like this they might not have ever done before.”

“The people, oh my goodness,” said Whitcomb. “The courtesy everybody’s extending and they just wanna make sure we’re here. It’s like a lot of the restaurants you go by and get a gift certificate just try to help them and it’s true, we get through this thing we’ll get back to where we always have been.”

