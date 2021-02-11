Advertisement

MDOL reports relatively steady unemployment figures in weekly update

Unemployment
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment are at their lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, just under 2,200 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 6th. It marks the fifth-straight week with a drop in first-time or re-opened claims.

Another 300 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment rose by just 38 to roughly 17,900.

Another 13,100 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, the same as last week.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 6
