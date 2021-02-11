Advertisement

Local advocates combat teen dating violence

Dating violence is an issue some young people are facing today. Partners for Peace is making it their mission to combat the problem.
Dating violence is an issue some young people are facing today. Partners for Peace is making it their mission to combat the problem.(Partners for Peace)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dating violence is an issue some young people are facing today.

It impacts everyone - not just teenagers, but parents, teachers, and folks within the community.

”Young adults experience the very highest rates of dating abuse,” said Casey Faulkingham of Partners for Peace. “So, it’s really important that we recognize that fact, and that we educate ourselves on teen dating violence.”

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It’s a concern more common than people think.

Experts say 26% of women and 15% of men experience intimate partner violence for the first time before age 18.

Partners for Peace is doing what they can to stop dating abuse, before it starts.

Statistics show that 81% of parents don’t believe that teen dating violence is an issue or they don’t know it’s an issue. That’s why experts say it’s important to have routine conversations with your teens.

“When it comes to abuse, it’s a pattern of power and control,” Faulkingham explained. “It’s not going to be a big incident that happens that cues you in. It might be more long term. It might be a slower process and so, the best thing you can do is being really consistent in asking the young person in your life, “hey what’s going on in your relationship? How’s it going?”

Partners for Peace usually runs programming in schools in and around Penobscot County throughout the month of February. That changed this year, due to the pandemic.

“Creativity has had to be our key here in this pandemic. We’re meeting on Zoom. We’re sending teachers different tool kits to be able to put together with their students,” said Faulkingham.

Experts say respect and boundaries are key to any relationship. It’s important to have those talks with your dating partner.

If you or someone you know has experienced teen dating violence or other forms of abuse, you can call Partners for Peace’ 24-hour hotline at 1-800-863-9909.

