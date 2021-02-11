Advertisement

‘Friends of Kathadin Woods & Waters’ release winter recreation guide

Friends of Katahdin says you can make a day, a weekend, or even a whole week out of the activities compiled in the guide.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters has released a new recreation guide for those looking to make the most of a winter visit to the Katahdin Region.

The “Winter AllInKatahdin Guide” was generated from polling more than two-hundred and fifty people. They were able to compile a list of the area’s favorite winter activities. The friends group says you can make a day, a weekend, or even a whole week out of the activities in the guide.

“Here in Maine half the year there’s usually snow on the ground,” said Friends of Katahdin Executive Director Andrew Bossie. “So getting outside and enjoying it, particularly in these times, is something I think we’re all finding newfound appreciation for. This will just help visitors and locals alike fully explore the great outdoors in our backyard.”

To access the Friends of Katahdin recreation guide, visit their website at friendskww.org.

