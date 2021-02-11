Four Dunkin’ Donuts are awarding customers with free coffee for a year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dunkin’ is sharing the love this Valentine’s day by awarding customers with free coffee for a year.

Four different stores in Northern and Eastern Maine are participating in this event.

The location in Hampden delivered the deal today.

It will happen, again, tomorrow at three other surprise stores.

A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected.

We were there when a winner in Hampden was given their “Free coffee for a year”.

”It means a lot to me, I’m very community based and I really love taking care of the customers. To be able to award people that I see every day was something, even the five dollar gift card which I do randomly throughout the year, is really great to be able to do that in a special way with a bunch of people,” said Jennifer Witham, Manager of Hampden Dunkin’ Donuts.

Each store will also give away 50 Dunkin’ gift cards on the day of the surprise giveaway.

