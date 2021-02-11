Firefighters rescue dog in Palmyra house fire

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two firefighters made a brave rescue during an early morning fire in Palmyra.

Crews were called to the home on Lang Hill Road around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Two firefighters made their way inside and on search found a very scared, four-legged friend.

The firefighters carried the dog out of the home, where he was reunited with family.

Crews say they had the fire knocked down in just a few minutes, preventing any further damage to the homeowners.

“We are very proud of you two, the community appreciates you and your career is definitely looking bright! Keep up the good work!”

Newport Fire values every member of this Department but today we would like to shine light on these two heroic young... Posted by Newport Fire Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

