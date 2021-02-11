Advertisement

Fair & Cold Tonight, Tomorrow & Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Canadian ridge of arctic high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and cold conditions to Maine today will continue to control the weather across Maine tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. The high will help deflect a series of small storms moving east across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic State from moving up into New England and that will lead to fair, but cold conditions across our region right through Saturday.

The weather both tomorrow and Saturday will be controlled by the ridge of arctic high pressure located just to our northwest, which will keep Maine and the rest of New England colder than normal. At this time, it appears that a storm developing over the south-central states will move east out to sea well south of New England Sunday, with little impact on our area. At the same time a weakening upper-level disturbance approaching from the west may bring a bit of light snow to our area Sunday, but significant accumulations appear unlikely.

Another upper-level disturbance may bring a bit more light snow to Maine on Monday, but accumulations will likely remain on the light side, with temps once again running several degrees below normal. Some of the computer models are indicating that a storm developing over the south-central States early next week will move northeast and bring some steadier snow to the Pine Tree State later Tuesday through early Wednesday, but once again some of the models keep the steadier and heavier snow south of Maine.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph and low temps between -6° and +8°.

Friday: Bright and cold, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph high temps in the mid-teens to lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible light snow or snow showers and high temps in the 20s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, possible light snow and cold, with high temps in the 20s.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, with late day snow possible and high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

