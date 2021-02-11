Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure centered to our west will keep our weather cold but storm-free through the start of the weekend. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with temperatures only in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but with a gusty northwest breeze factored in, it will feel more like the single numbers and teens for most spots with a few spots across the north feeling more like it’s in the single numbers below 0° at times. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the single numbers either side of 0°. The wind will remain gusty tonight and will produce wind chills as low as -25° at times tonight across the north.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a northwest breeze and cold temperatures. Highs on Friday will be in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the teens to low 20s. A storm system passing well south of the region Sunday will give us a chance for some light snow or snow showers mainly during the morning hours. A coating to an inch or two will be possible Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s for most spots. An upper level disturbance crossing the state Monday will give us a chance for some snow showers to start the work week.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs between 16°-26°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Frigid with lows between -3°to+6°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills will be as low as -25° at times, mainly across the north.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs between 14°-25°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Morning light snow or snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s.

