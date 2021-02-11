Advertisement

Bangor senior living facility works to keep residents spirits high

Phillips Strickland House in Bangor shares ideas to keep residents engaged.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A senior living facility in Bangor is always looking for new activities to keep the spirits of their residents high.

Phillips Strickland House Activities Director, Linda Nickerson, says the entire staff gets in on the fun.

From decadent desserts to traveling book carts and even a deer hunt.

Nickerson says they all work to make sure their residents are smiling as often as they can.

She explained, ”Trying to check in with our seniors every day and just trying to stay positive, you know, making them laugh and you know take their minds off, being stuck here, they miss their family.”>

You can keep up with all of their activities on their Facebook Page that includes valentines they got from students in the area.

Those will be handed out this weekend.

