Attorneys for teen responsible for Clinton crash argue against maximum sentence

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Attorneys for a 17-year-old boy from Clinton responsible for a crash that killed three young passengers went before Maine’s highest court to fight his sentence.

Timothy Silva was ordered to be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center until the age of 21.

That’s the maximum sentence for a juvenile.

The judge handed down the ruling in December, saying anything less would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.

Silva’s lawyer argued today the judge’s decision failed to consider if it was the least restrictive way to rehabilitate Silva.

He says juvenile code suggests putting Silva on probation at home.

A prosecutor for Kennebec County says the judge was not convinced having Silva staying at home with his mother would offer meaningful and effective rehab.

No word on when the high court will rule on the case.

