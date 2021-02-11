Advertisement

A donation of cheese was made to Good Shepherd Food Bank by a local organization

By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A generous donation was recently given to the Good Shepherd Food Bank by a local organization.

12,000 pounds of cheese was donated by the Pineland Farms and Dairy Farmers of America.

The cheese has been distributed to Good Shepherd’s 500 partner agencies.

The donation is part of an initiative that began last spring to aid relief efforts for families and businesses across Maine.

Dairy Farmers of America works with local farms to gather milk for cheese production.

Pineland Farms, in their first donation, produced 34,586 pounds of cheese for Good Shepherd to distribute.

”We don’t want to see milk go to waste, we know that farms struggle. Just the whole disruption that the pandemic has created for life in general and the hardships on many people, it just provides a really good opportunity for us to support our friends, neighbors and the community,” said Mark Whitney, President of Pineland Farms.

In case you were wondering, a gallon of milk can produce about a pound of cheese.

