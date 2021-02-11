181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths

Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Total coronavirus cases in our state now topping the 42,000 mark, according to the CDC.

On a bright note, there are no new deaths to tell you about,

According to the Maine CDC, those in the 20 to 29 age group make up the majority of cases, 18 percent. While those 80 and older make up the least amount of cases, a little less than 6 percent.

181 new cases bring the state’s total to 42,058 since the pandemic began.

Of those, 33,576 are confirmed.

23 patients with coronavirus are patients at hospitals around the state. 13 of them are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

The total number of deaths since the pandemic began remains at 641.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus statistics in Maine (WABI TV)

Southern Maine again recording the high amount of new cases- 36 in Cumberland County, 35 in York County, 22 in Androscoggin County and 11 in Oxford County.

17 new cases in Penobscot County.

Kennebec County has 15 new cases.

More than half the counties in Maine are reporting just single digit increases of cases.

