Advertisement

181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths

42,058 total cases since the pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Total coronavirus cases in our state now topping the 42,000 mark, according to the CDC.

On a bright note, there are no new deaths to tell you about,

According to the Maine CDC, those in the 20 to 29 age group make up the majority of cases, 18 percent. While those 80 and older make up the least amount of cases, a little less than 6 percent.

181 new cases bring the state’s total to 42,058 since the pandemic began.

Of those, 33,576 are confirmed.

23 patients with coronavirus are patients at hospitals around the state. 13 of them are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

The total number of deaths since the pandemic began remains at 641.

County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus statistics in Maine
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus statistics in Maine(WABI TV)

Southern Maine again recording the high amount of new cases- 36 in Cumberland County, 35 in York County, 22 in Androscoggin County and 11 in Oxford County.

17 new cases in Penobscot County.

Kennebec County has 15 new cases.

More than half the counties in Maine are reporting just single digit increases of cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

Latest News

Phillips Strickland House in Bangor shares ideas to keep residents engaged.
Bangor senior living facility works to keep residents spirits high
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Audiology Center of Maine acquires cutting-edge dizziness diagnostic tool
Audiology Center of Maine acquires cutting-edge dizziness diagnostic tool
Special election for Senate District 14 to be held March 9th
Special election for Senate District 14 to be held March 9th