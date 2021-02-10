Advertisement

Want to get back at your ex this Valentine's Day?

The Humane Society Waterville Area has you covered.
Not everyone loves Valentine's Day
Not everyone loves Valentine's Day(KOLO)
By Brian Sullivan
Feb. 10, 2021
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - As Valentine’s Day approaches - what do you get for the one you DON’T love?

The Humane Society Waterville Area has you covered.

They are hosting a virtual fundraiser, called From Love to Litter.

For a minimum 5 dollar donation, you give them a name of an ex boyfriend or girlfriend and in turn they put that name in a litter box....

“Always up for a good time and we like celebrating the holidays at the humane society,” said Outreach Coordinator Julia Sidelinger. “It seemed like a fun way to get involved and not everyone loves Valentine’s Day and we know that. It’s fun. It’s for a good time and it’s a not meant to mean any harm to anyone. It’s been really well received so far.”

So far they have had 89 donations and raised over $1,300.

A video of some of past loves names going into the boxes is posted on their Facebook page each day.

They are only taking more names until Saturday.

Visit that Facebook page to learn more about donating and some of the other offers they have this month.

