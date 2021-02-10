Advertisement

Special election to be held in March for Senate District 14

Voters can request an absentee ballot online or vote in person on election day.
Maine Supreme Court rejects GOP request to put ranked-choice voting in presidential election on...
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A special election for Senate District 14 will be held on March 9th.

Republican William Guerette of Pittston and Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop are on the ballot.

The Senate seat was previously held by Shenna Bellows of Manchester.

Bellows declined to be sworn in after accepting the position of Secretary of State.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online and turn it in by mail or in person.

In person voting will also take place on the special election day.

”The Secretary of State’s office has made every effort to communicate with the voters and the towns to make sure voters are aware that there is a special election in Senate District 14,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Bellows says the online service allows them to provide convenience and peace of mind to voters during the pandemic.

For more information on this election you can visit this website.

