See one local boy’s act of kindness towards a Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) -A local boy’s act of kindness in Carmel is getting a lot of attention.

It’s all after he used his own money to give back to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Jamey Brown is the owner of the Village Market in Carmel. He said, ”Very unexpected from an eight-year-old little boy.”

8-year-old Bentley Goodwin and his mom Jackie Cook stopped at the Village Market in Carmel on Sunday.

Bentley said, “I was gonna grab some fish. Some bait.”

They came at a time where the Village Market was only accepting cash.

Brown said, “Our meat cases were being worked on. So, the electricity had to be cut.”

Bentley said a Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was waiting in line with a credit card only.

Brown explained, “I was explaining to the officer that we were cash only, so he said I will just eat in my squad car and I will come in and pay after about 30 minutes. It’ll be back up.”

Little did the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy know that having no cash at the time - would really be no problem.

Bentley explained, “I was like can I please pay for his food? They were like yes. So, I got out my $25.”

Bentley treated the officer to lunch.

Jackie Cook, Bentley’s mom, told TV5 she has kept in close contact with Deputy Mark Fucile. She said, “He says the first time in 14 years. This is the first time it’s happened that a kid is paid for his meal. So, he’s all emotional. I’m all emotional. "

“It just goes to show you how much good really is in people putting a smile on a lot of other people’s faces,” Brown added.

It seems like this act of kindness brought happiness to many.

Today we had to shut down power to half of our store while our meat case got serviced. That meant no internet, no credit... Posted by The Village Market on Sunday, February 7, 2021

The Village Market posted about what Bentley did on their Facebook Page. It has more than 1,700 likes.

“My heart is just bursting. But, I know Bentley. I know how he is and to see everyone else see how he is? That all a parent could ask for,” Cook said.

Bentley shared this message said, “Don’t be mean.”

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton says Deputy Fucile wasn’t available for an interview on Tuesday.

Morton says they have something planned for Bentley in the future.

The Village Market Owners tell us when people found out about the act of kindness they donated money for Bentley to get more bait.

The owners say Bentley asked to give it back to other kids to use for their fishing trip endeavors.

