Scavenger hunt brings Valentine’s love to downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Love is in the air in downtown Bangor and a scavenger hunt can help you find it.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership is hosting a Valentine’s scavenger hunt.

From now until the the 14th of February you can find 12 containers of heart shaped beads spread throughout the city.

All you have to do is go to the Downtown Bangor web site to start the hunt.

Once you have collected all the hearts, bring them to Beagle Central or Fork & Spoon during business hours for a free Valentines cookie.

All participants can also go to the Maine Jewelry and Art and for fifty cents add a clasp to their necklace .

“A really fun outdoor activity that would help people learn a little bit more about the rich history of downtown Bangor and get people outside and walking around to admire it,” said Downtown Coordinator, Betsy Lundy.

