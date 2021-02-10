Audiology Center of Maine acquires cutting-edge dizziness diagnostic tool

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - More than 90 million Americans experience dizziness or balance problems.

The Audiology Center of Maine in Ellsworth is home to diagnostic tool that can quickly and accurately determine if the cause is centered in the brain or the ear, and it’s the only one of its kind in the entire state.

It’s called a rotational chair, and it’s the kind of equipment that you normally only find at large research facilities like the Mayo Clinic. The center’s Doctor of Audiology, Dr. Elizabeth Jardine, says it’s vital to the Downeast area because it fills a void of provider care for patients who have issues with vertigo.

“It’s important when you’re trying to diagnose to know what the inner ears are doing as far as functionality.”

The chair works by measuring eye movements as the body turns, providing immediate feedback.

“With balance, it’s all about the speed of function,” said Dr. Jardine. “When we turn the chair to the right side, we can expect the eyes to move in the opposite direction, and it will beat, which we call an nystagmus. And there is a ‘normal’ speed of those beats. Then we compare that with the other ear when we spin in the opposite direction. If one ear is beating faster than the other, then the slower ear could be the problem.”

The only other way to test if balance issues stem from improper function of the inner ear is to induce these eye movements by forcing air or water through the ear canal. According to Jardine, it’s an uncomfortable process that needs to be run several times, and often causes nausea.

“The beauty of the rotational chair is that it’s not anything like that. It’s very comfortable, and you don’t get nauseous with it.” she said. “So I felt it important to bring to Downeast, Maine.

