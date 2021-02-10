Advertisement

Public hearing held for resolution to expand ranked choice voting to all elections in Maine

Maine State House
Maine State House (WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine lawmakers held a public hearing today on a bill that would amend Maine’s Constitution to expand ranked choice voting.

State Senator Dave Miramant of Knox is sponsoring the resolution.

It would require candidates for Governor, State Senator, and State Representative to be elected by the majority vote.

They are now elected by a plurality.

Those in favor of the amendment say any initial fears about ranked choice voting have gone away.

No one spoke in opposition today.

The amendment would require a two-thirds approval vote in the House and Senate and would then need to be approved by voters.

