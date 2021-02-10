BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remainder of our Wednesday looks decent as high pressure begins to nose its way into the region. Skies will average partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dipping back to near or a bit below 0° north to single numbers above zero elsewhere.

Colder air will filter into the area on a gusty northwest wind for Thursday. Low pressure to our northeast and high pressure building in from the west will give us a northwest breeze gusting to 25-30 MPH throughout the day. A storm system passing to our south as well as moisture wrapping around low pressure to our northeast will combine to bring us a bit of cloudiness Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds expected across the state. Temperatures will only be in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but with the gusty breeze factored in, it will feel more like the single numbers either side of 0° at times. High pressure will build in on Friday giving us a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy and cold day. Temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the teens to low 20s. A disturbance passing south of the area Sunday will give us a chance for some light snow to end the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 20°-30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Frigid with lows between -4°to+8°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs between 16°-26°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.