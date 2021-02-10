Advertisement

Northern Light says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 within system are down

Northern Light Health leaders talk pandemic and vaccine rollout
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are hitting some of their lowest numbers in months.

According to Dr. James Jarvis the Northern Light Health System has only 16 positive patients in its hospitals.

12 of those are at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

He says part of the reason is that we are past many of the major holidays for gatherings like Christmas and Thanksgiving.

”After the Thanksgiving holiday, Eastern Maine Medical Center alone had 55 patients positive for COVID-19. Many of whom were in that seriously or critically ill category. So it’s wonderful news for us that we’ve seen that trend come down off of that, particularly in the last few weeks,” said Dr. Jarvis.

According to the Maine CDC, there are now just over 1,450 people who are being hospitalized with the Coronavirus in the state.

