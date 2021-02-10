Advertisement

Northern Light addresses long distance charges on phone bills for some Mainers trying to make vaccine appointment

Specialists from Northern Light Health offered tips for businesses who may have a majority of their employees eligible for vaccination in the near future.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some WABI-TV5 viewers have been surprised to find long distance charges on their phone bills trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Northern Light Health.

Dr. James Jarvis says they were made aware of the issue Wednesday.

Unfortunately they say there’s not much they can do to solve the problem.

The phone number is based in Maine but may not be considered a local call for some people.

They encourage folks who experience that issue to take it up with their phone companies.

”Unfortunately there are numerous different calling plans across the state of Maine, and while this is a local state of Maine number for some people it may fall out of what’s considered their local area. And we don’t have any control over that. That’s a billing issue for the call plan that some individuals are on. But we are looking into ways that we can mitigate that,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Jarvis did not elaborate on what ways they will try to mitigate the issue, or if they are thinking of changing the phone number.

Right now it remains 207-204-8551.

