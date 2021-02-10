New York woman accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Months after a man was killed in Winthrop, a woman from New York is charged with his murder.

28-year-old Kiera Francis is accused of killing 30-year old Joshua Martin last October.

She appeared before a judge via video conference Wednesday afternoon from the Kennebec County Jail.

According to police, Martin, also from New York, had been staying in the Augusta area.

He was found shot to death at a Squire Court home.

“You or another participant, in fact, caused the death of a human being, namely Joshua Martin,” said Justice Michaela Murphy. “The death was a reasonably foreseeable consequence of such commission, attempt, or flight all in violation of Maine law.”

Francis did not enter a plea as she has not formally been indicted.

She’s being held without bail until a future hearing.

