New Mainely Matters podcast features Maine people and stories

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Podcasts have continued to grow in popularity during the pandemic.

I spoke with the creator of a new podcast focused entirely on the people of Maine.

”I always find something kind of pulling me back towards Maine. That’s one of the reasons I think I started this podcast.”

John Brier splits his time between Florida and Maine, but has fond memories of his younger years in the Waterville area and attending college at the University of Maine.

“For a small state they’ve certainly contributed a lot to the fabric of the country and the world when you look at some of the amazing people that have come out of Maine.”

He’s recently launched Mainely Matters, a podcast that will highlight Maine’s people from a variety of perspectives. He’s found qualified hosts to cover different topics in the state.

“The lobster industry we have Phil Tore. Phil’s a fourth generation lobsterman. Jack Mosher who’s a retired colonel, former chief of staff of the Maine National Guard... He’s heading up veterans affairs. I’m doing odds and ends which I think is the funniest category because I’m not constricted.”

There are currently nine categories with hosts, though most of them have yet to release their first episode.

“Still looking for sports, still looking for someone brave enough to do politics.”

Brier has helped set up each host with recording equipment and a crash course in podcasting.

“I know we have some other high profile guests coming on in the next month or so. I think we’re going to ramp up the diversity of the topics.”

Brier says the podcast is a labor of love, all the hosts are volunteers, and he’s put up his own money to get it running.

“There’s no monetary rationale behind Mainely Matters, we’re not trying to make money.”

Instead he hopes that people will download episodes to learn about fascinating Maine people and their stories in a unique format.

“Maine’s a unique place so once you’re there for a little while it kind of sticks with you wherever you go around the world.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.