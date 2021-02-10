Advertisement

More than 6,000 Maine businesses approved for second PPP loan

Second round of PPP loans approves $221 million in Maine in first two weeks
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 6,000 small businesses in Maine have been approved for a second PPP loan.

Senator Susan Collins made the announcement today.

More than $460 million will be used to assist these businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program re-opened last month and is still open for applications.

To receive a second P-P-P loan your business must have 300 or fewer employees, as well as a 25% or greater loss in revenue.

More than 28,000 small businesses in Maine received the first round of PPP checks.

