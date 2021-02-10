Mix of Sun & Clouds, Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Wednesday looks quiet as high pressure begins to nose its way into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 20s to near 30° for most locales this afternoon. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze today with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible, giving us the added wind chill throughout the day. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows dipping back to near or a bit below 0° north to single numbers above zero elsewhere.

Colder air will filter into the area on a gusty northwest wind for Thursday. Low pressure to our northeast and high pressure building in from the west will give us a northwest breeze gusting to 25-30 MPH throughout the day. A storm system passing to our south as well as moisture wrapping around low pressure to our northeast will combine to bring us a bit of cloudiness Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds expected across the state. Temperatures will only be in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere but with the gusty breeze factored in, it will feel more like the single numbers either side of 0° at times. High pressure will build in on Friday giving us a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy and cold day. Temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the teens to low 20s. A disturbance passing south of the area Sunday will give us a chance for some light snow to end the weekend.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 20°-30°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Frigid with lows between -4°to+8°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs between 16°-26°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and very cold with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

