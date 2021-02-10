Advertisement

Millions in federal funding heading to the state to improve transportation

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Close to 70 million dollars in federal funding is headed to the state to improve highways and transportation.

The $69.2 million is from the latest COVID-19 relief package.

The money will support highway and bridge capital projects, including 268 miles of high-priority roads and more than 40 bridge projects.

It will also go towards improvements to more than 300 miles of lesser traveled roads in the state.

The funding will help transit operators statewide, too.

