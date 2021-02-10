Advertisement

Maine’s top federal prosecutor among those asked to resign

It’s fairly customary for the U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic
(123rf)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine’s top federal prosecutor is among those being asked to resign by month’s end by the Biden administration.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank confirmed to the Portland Press Herald that he has been asked to step down effective Feb. 28.

He was appointed four years ago at the start of the Trump administration.

It’s fairly customary for the U.S. attorneys to leave their positions after a new president is in office, but the departures are not automatic.

In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

