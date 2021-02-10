Advertisement

Maine’s ‘Free Fishing License Week’ begins Saturday

It starts Saturday and runs till the 21st.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in trying ice fishing for the first time? Well, now’s your chance.

Governor Mills has signed an executive order to create “Free Fishing License Week.”

Nonresidents and residents can participate.

It starts Saturday and runs till the 21st.

On these days, any person who registers with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife may fish without a license.

Those who have a suspended or revoked license are exempt.

Those 15 and under do not need to register.

Last year, over 345,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine and fishing contributes over $370 million to Maine’s economy.

Interested in trying ice fishing for the first time? Has it been a while since you have set a trap? Free Fishing...

Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

