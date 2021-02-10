Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers with coronavirus have died.

One was from Cumberland County, another from Penobscot County.

That brings the state’s total deaths to 641.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 258 new cases.

Maine has had more than 41,800 since the pandemic started.

Of those, nearly 33,500 are confirmed.

York County is reporting the most new cases with 73.

Kennebec County has 28. 16 in Penobscot.

Knox County is the only county not reporting any new cases.

Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
(WABI)

The Maine CDC says more than 208,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

151,010 have received their first shot.

Of those, more than 57,000 have gotten the second dose.

Nearly 7,400 total shots were given out Tuesday.

Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
(WABI)

